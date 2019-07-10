Westpac Banking Cut Its Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Stock Value Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Boosted Its Carmax (KMX) Holding

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 105,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,991 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72B, down from 273,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 888,834 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Southwest Accident Puts Focus on Widely Used Engine; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 157,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 751,580 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.46 million, up from 594,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 130,494 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.87 million for 9.46 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Group Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 24,663 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,527 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 842,322 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.22% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 1,596 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 143,384 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 515,605 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 0.11% or 21,747 shares. Glenmede Comm Na stated it has 0.35% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cypress Capital Group reported 11,675 shares stake. Leisure Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,204 shares. 24,858 were reported by Profit Inv Mngmt Lc. Adirondack Trust invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 31,213 shares in its portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,371 shares to 67,907 shares, valued at $1.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 57,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) by 73,254 shares to 95,820 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,461 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Company Ltd Company invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Df Dent Comm reported 1.93 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 75,024 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 422,175 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 32,672 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.62% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pecaut holds 0.31% or 5,000 shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Old Natl Savings Bank In accumulated 115,838 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 1,051 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 64,159 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).