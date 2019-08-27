Westpac Banking Cut Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $15.94 Billion; Corecommodity Management Increases Position in Rpc (RES)

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 44,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 111,025 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 66,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 2.00 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 296,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 779,943 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.89B, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 13.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares to 26,251 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,718 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Corecommodity Management Limited Com reported 111,025 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 9,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors holds 0.09% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 83,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 1,127 shares. 37,701 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 15,143 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,192 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Co holds 245,970 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 417,733 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 25,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 5,815 shares to 21,072 shares, valued at $747.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

