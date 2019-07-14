Westpac Banking Cut Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $794.51 Million; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.88 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 billion, down from 101,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 237,529 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 95,883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6,700 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,588 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 79,802 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP invested in 7,607 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Communications reported 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 57 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Hyman Charles D accumulated 2,000 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 6,480 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 150 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 12,007 shares. Hahn Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 66,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 219,332 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. The insider Selbach Scott C sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50 million. Shares for $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38 million for 14.16 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Ltd Co holds 1.32% or 27,519 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 19,891 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 50,967 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,004 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Incorporated owns 1.58% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 37,757 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company reported 17,645 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,900 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.09% stake. 6,340 are held by Regent Investment Ltd Liability. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.44 million shares. Motco has 329 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 0.69% or 15,138 shares. 31,000 are held by Tributary Capital Ltd Liability.