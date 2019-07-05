Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Comparing side by side

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) and East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) compete against each other in the Foreign Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking Corporation 19 0.00 N/A 1.39 13.06 East West Bancorp Inc. 49 4.70 N/A 4.67 10.15

Table 1 highlights Westpac Banking Corporation and East West Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. East West Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Westpac Banking Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than East West Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Westpac Banking Corporation and East West Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 0.8% East West Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means Westpac Banking Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, East West Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Westpac Banking Corporation and East West Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 East West Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of East West Bancorp Inc. is $60.5, which is potential 28.34% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Westpac Banking Corporation and East West Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 90.9%. Westpac Banking Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of East West Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westpac Banking Corporation -3.75% -2.2% -2.46% -5.45% -19.35% 4.24% East West Bancorp Inc. -6.03% -6.99% -11.39% -12.26% -32.58% 8.84%

For the past year Westpac Banking Corporation has weaker performance than East West Bancorp Inc.

Summary

East West Bancorp Inc. beats Westpac Banking Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services. The companyÂ’s lending portfolio consists of commercial and residential real estate, construction, trade finance, and commercial business, including accounts receivable, small business administration, inventory and working capital loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, auto loans, and insurance premium financing loans. In addition, it provides financing to clients needing a financial bridge that facilitates their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company operates through a network of approximately 130 locations in California, New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Georgia; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.