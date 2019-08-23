Westpac Banking Boosted Target (TGT) Holding; Corsair Capital Management LP Lifted Kraton (KRA) Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Kraton Corporation (KRA) stake by 98.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp acquired 156,278 shares as Kraton Corporation (KRA)’s stock declined 4.37%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 315,242 shares with $10.14 million value, up from 158,964 last quarter. Kraton Corporation now has $872.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41,885 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

Westpac Banking Corp increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 23,852 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 154,520 shares with $12.40 billion value, up from 130,668 last quarter. Target Corp now has $55.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.65. About 3.87 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton Corporation has $39 highest and $27 lowest target. $33’s average target is 19.96% above currents $27.51 stock price. Kraton Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) stake by 221,450 shares to 148,114 valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N stake by 38,150 shares and now owns 153,495 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kraton’s (NYSE:KRA) 41% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kraton Corp (KRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation’s (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group accumulated 23,533 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 44,865 shares. Sei has invested 0.03% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 43,831 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 483,341 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc stated it has 9,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 3,166 shares. 10,762 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 4,203 shares. 274,377 are held by Prudential Financial. Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Mutual Of America Ltd reported 916 shares. First Tru Lp accumulated 97,086 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 20,243 shares. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -4.08% below currents $104.65 stock price. Target had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 26,310 shares to 87,562 valued at $7.04B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 73,522 shares and now owns 34,447 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target soars after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Target’s ‘Transformational Quarter’ Keeps Analysts Bullish On The Future – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.