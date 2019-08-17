Westpac Banking Boosted Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding By $132.53 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Increased Alibaba Grp (BABA) Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 1,630 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 244,142 shares with $19.85B value, up from 242,512 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA

Marshall Wace Llp increased Alibaba Grp (BABA) stake by 561.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 114,558 shares as Alibaba Grp (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 134,958 shares with $24.62 million value, up from 20,400 last quarter. Alibaba Grp now has $454.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.20% below currents $86.97 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BAX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 0.12% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 37,439 shares. Fil accumulated 0.26% or 2.06 million shares. Landscape Cap Lc invested 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 11,920 are owned by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Addison Cap Co reported 22,193 shares. Iowa-based Hills Bankshares Tru has invested 0.18% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 4,443 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.76% or 36,511 shares. 20,247 are held by Bluecrest Management Ltd. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 185,117 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il owns 15,373 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.03% or 99,555 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 300 shares. Nadler Fin invested in 0.1% or 4,041 shares. Yhb Invest Inc reported 3,883 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 73,522 shares to 34,447 valued at $2.51 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 140,797 shares and now owns 638,926 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.45% above currents $174.6 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) stake by 238,045 shares to 245,614 valued at $22.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ashford Inc stake by 14,104 shares and now owns 4,656 shares. Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) was reduced too.