Westover Capital Advisors Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $358,254; Violich Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Increased by $423,550 as Stock Value Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,062 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 3,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 0.18% or 2,912 shares. Cahill Advisors Inc has 15,107 shares. 13,613 are held by Wealthquest Corporation. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,063 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Elm Advsr has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Group Inc Limited stated it has 4.48 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 140,345 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Df Dent reported 107,701 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.1% stake. 408,000 are owned by Joho Capital Ltd Com. Cetera Advsrs Lc accumulated 106,304 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Baillie Gifford & reported 5.83M shares stake. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2% stake. Meritage Gru Limited Partnership has invested 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by:

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.