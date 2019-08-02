Westover Capital Advisors Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $662,805; Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) Holder Country Trust Bank Cut Its Position by $1.47 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 17.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 10,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 203,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 214,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 7.25 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Management accumulated 49,374 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 39,107 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. 29,922 are owned by Dodge & Cox. Bokf Na holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 334,061 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 302,811 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,557 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Serv Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Tru holds 0.03% or 4,858 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.81M shares. Harvey Limited reported 5.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 12,199 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 562,725 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 135,929 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A Common (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,491 shares to 642,321 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. Common (NYSE:PFE) by 15,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.