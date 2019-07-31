Westover Capital Advisors Stake in Exelixis (EXEL) Has Upped by $332,350 as Valuation Declined; Stewart & Patten Co Increased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $463,239

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 1.23 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection; 09/04/2018 – $EXEL -; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Exelixis Rallied Due To Positive Earnings While Achaogen Is Set For A Strong Comeback

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 2,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, up from 87,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $8.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.38. About 38.16M shares traded or 43.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 18/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Apple planning to incorporate Texture into premium Apple News service; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXEL or ILMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exel Industries :Third-quarter 2018-2019 revenue : A third quarter impacted by agricultural activities – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Tolerant Investors, Turn Your Eyes to Exelixis Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Haley Patrick J., worth $21,300 on Monday, February 11. FELDBAUM CARL B sold 50,500 shares worth $1.11M. SCANGOS GEORGE A sold $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). State Street Corporation invested in 9.93M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Oppenheimer holds 0.02% or 34,313 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 55 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Blume has invested 0.08% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Numerixs Technology invested in 0.12% or 39,252 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 76,658 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 139,847 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% or 2,831 shares in its portfolio. 76,560 were accumulated by Aperio Gru. Brown Advisory invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 60,700 shares.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,700 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,826 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Bank & Trust accumulated 12,872 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Allen Inv Management holds 0.12% or 19,756 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Lc owns 42,375 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 303,284 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com reported 1.67% stake. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.66% or 12,486 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 3.29% or 73,447 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Corp Adv has invested 6.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savant Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 49,166 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Selway Asset holds 5.56% or 43,774 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Lc invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orleans Management La has 22,553 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 105,025 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio.