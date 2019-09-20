Westover Capital Advisors Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $1.10 Million; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (CHKP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Cut Holding by $2.13 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 22.63M shares traded or 165.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (CHKP) by 88.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 875,954 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Wonâ€™t be Swayed by Adding Disney Shops – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Tru Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 107,608 shares. Griffin Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15,608 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 109,750 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South State reported 79,484 shares. Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability reported 1.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saybrook Cap Nc reported 7,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 828,086 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 19,052 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.87% or 3.16M shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 66,954 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 173,459 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.61M shares. Page Arthur B invested 2.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability owns 243,042 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,118 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,400 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 82,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (NYSE:EPD).