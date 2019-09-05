Westover Capital Advisors Raised Pepsico (PEP) Position; Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust (BGY)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 97.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,602 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 19,414 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 9,812 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $191.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.80M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust (BGY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 30 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 28 sold and reduced their holdings in Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.33 million shares, up from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 16 New Position: 14.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $589.25 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust for 314,636 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 5.06 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.08% invested in the company for 497,536 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 131,100 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.