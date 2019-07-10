Westover Capital Advisors Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 71 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced their stakes in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 63.56 million shares, down from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 27 Increased: 53 New Position: 18.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 97.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 9,602 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 19,414 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 9,812 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 4.53M shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 267,691 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Co Incorporated has invested 0.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). House Ltd Llc invested in 54,945 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 460,825 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 160,875 shares. Mathes accumulated 1.8% or 28,845 shares. Cap Intl Sarl has 11,900 shares. Dowling & Yahnke reported 61,319 shares stake. Cognios Cap Ltd stated it has 0.85% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Ltd Liability reported 79,934 shares stake. 33,890 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1.58% or 97,000 shares in its portfolio. 692,047 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Com. Lee Danner & Bass holds 21,904 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 462,137 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Announces Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131); 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $488.97 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

