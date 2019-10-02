Westover Capital Advisors Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Controladora Vuela Compania DE Aviacion S.A.B. DE (VLRS) Shorts Down By 15.09%

Controladora Vuela Compania DE Aviacion S.A.B. DE (NYSE:VLRS) had a decrease of 15.09% in short interest. VLRS’s SI was 609,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 15.09% from 717,900 shares previously. With 246,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Controladora Vuela Compania DE Aviacion S.A.B. DE (NYSE:VLRS)’s short sellers to cover VLRS’s short positions. The SI to Controladora Vuela Compania DE Aviacion S.A.B. DE’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 199,543 shares traded. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 180 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 2,460 shares with $4.66 million value, up from 2,280 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $847.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company has market cap of $993.77 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 319 daily flight divisions on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 12,881 shares to 4,844 valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,284 shares and now owns 29,841 shares. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.65% above currents $1713.23 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $260000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

