Westover Capital Advisors Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Raised by $1.10 Million; Carnival Corp. (CCL) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Raised Holding

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp. (CCL) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 5.09M shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 4.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock May Exhibit Further Volatility and Price Weakness – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

