Westover Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 117.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 11,007 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 20,359 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 1.55 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 3.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

