Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined While Sankaty Advisors Upped Its Holding

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 203,454 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06M shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 319,324 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1492 Cap Management Ltd Com reported 131,759 shares. Moreover, Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 253,580 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 7.19% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.66M shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 134,393 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 16,823 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 43,667 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Chase Invest Counsel holds 30,850 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 459,100 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Caymus Cap Partners Limited Partnership has 3.37% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cap Fund Management Sa, a France-based fund reported 165,918 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.03% or 41,591 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,995 shares to 53,105 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).