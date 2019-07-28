Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 159,922 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Management Ltd Co has 400,085 shares for 9.34% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 182,981 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Roberts Glore And Co Il has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pentwater Capital Management LP invested in 2.47% or 1.76M shares. Fiduciary Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 18,170 shares. Laffer Investments accumulated 36,836 shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 42,019 shares. Middleton And Company Ma holds 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 24,711 shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather Fincl, a Texas-based fund reported 276,171 shares. Westwood Grp Inc invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blb&B Advsrs holds 55,196 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 1.57M shares or 1.73% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares to 19,108 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,819 shares to 32,125 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).