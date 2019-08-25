Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550; Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Sm Energy Company (SM) Holding by $2.97 Million as Shares Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 203,454 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 174,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 276,540 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 451,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 4.96M shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,060 shares to 108,326 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 31,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank holds 194,150 shares. 18,699 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. United Services Automobile Association holds 15,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 11,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.02% or 27,853 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 61,688 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 22,762 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 38,796 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 168,761 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 74,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Counsel Lc has 0.06% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 47,600 shares. Systematic Finance Management Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Quantbot Technology LP owns 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 3,673 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,271 shares to 38,687 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 138,391 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Com owns 3,839 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 331,489 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Prelude Management Limited accumulated 4,906 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc stated it has 8,194 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 42,576 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Llc stated it has 13,641 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 382,349 shares. Navellier And Associates holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 4,696 shares. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2,926 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,715 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma owns 16,855 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bahl Gaynor owns 32,677 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.