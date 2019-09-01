Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Its Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $530,550; Ecofin LTD Stake In Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Was Increased

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.56. About 130,862 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.81M shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bp Public Limited holds 37,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 10,821 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 6,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.28% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.21M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 864 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 166,556 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,565 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 272,290 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 6,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Investment Management reported 80,249 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares to 54,139 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,902 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,583 shares to 6,053 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

