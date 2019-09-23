Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Its Exelixis (EXEL) Position by $333,543 as Market Valuation Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Light Street Capital Management Lowered by $1.87 Million Its Position

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54M, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 12.99M shares traded or 74.56% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 15,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 26,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 1.36M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – EXEL: ABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 807 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.07% or 420,708 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 14,737 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 104,634 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Communications reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested 0.78% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has 1,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,825 were accumulated by Sigma Investment Counselors. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Choate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 99,424 shares. Coastline Trust Co reported 8,548 shares stake. Mckinley Management Limited Com Delaware has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 63.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52M for 26.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 13,739 shares to 62,383 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 29,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).