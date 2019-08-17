Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Dollar Gen New (DG); Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Holding In Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Was Has Upped

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 118,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 640,481 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.24 million, up from 521,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Co has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 46,577 shares. Midas reported 20,600 shares stake. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bessemer Grp stated it has 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Yorktown Mngmt & has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,100 shares. State Street stated it has 11.41 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 22,066 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.14% or 88,750 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.12% stake. Bessemer Secs Limited Com invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 90,506 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 104,700 shares. Horrell Inc has 31,167 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 140,000 shares stake.

