Westover Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC); Senator Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding by $20.65 Million; Stock Value Declined

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company's stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $150.51. About 1.36 million shares traded or 18.64% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 0.37% or 2,842 shares. Aperio Grp Llc holds 8,627 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 634,045 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 18,466 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.65M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1.33% or 3.62 million shares. 5,511 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Llc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Franklin Res holds 0.05% or 717,605 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 105,022 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 8,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 68,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust reported 132 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $137.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander also sold $2.10 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, February 1. Howton David T sold $4.20M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, February 1.

