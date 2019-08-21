Westover Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG); Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Martin & Company Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 540,190 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.78. About 32,346 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3.28 million shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Corp has 5.48% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 522,049 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Indiana-based Old Natl Savings Bank In has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm accumulated 225,620 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,638 shares. American Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Trillium Asset Lc has 0.14% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 404,390 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bahl And Gaynor Inc accumulated 42,465 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 69,294 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,200 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.