Westover Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Silvercrest Asset Management Group Decreased Its Broadridge Finl Solutions (BR) Stake by $647,954

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (BR) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 231,149 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.51M, down from 236,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 344,020 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.42 million for 42.47 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

