Westover Capital Advisors Increases Position in Paycom Software (PAYC); Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder First Manhattan Company Lowered Stake by $558,699

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 74.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $243.38. About 391,036 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $145.17 million activity. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $24.22M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,779 shares to 273,349 shares, valued at $67.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 50,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corporation.

