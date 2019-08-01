Westover Capital Advisors Increased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $473,842; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Gates Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $64.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 1.20 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $152.56. About 7.33M shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $118.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 20,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,462 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. $1.00 million worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. The insider Allanson Joe sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.