Westover Capital Advisors Increased Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $1.77 Million; Share Price Rose; As Western Un Co (WU) Share Price Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Increased Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 101.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 33,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 66,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 32,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 12.50 million shares traded or 118.13% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 362.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 38,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 49,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 4.33 million shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,054 shares to 11,274 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,894 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).