Westover Capital Advisors Holding In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Has Raised; As Owens Ill (OI) Stock Declined, Trillium Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.58 Million

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 254,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 105,956 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 360,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.04 million shares traded or 27.96% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $150.33. About 4.04 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 273,851 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). James Inv Rech invested in 0.2% or 157,726 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 5,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 110,310 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 42,248 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 10,194 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 12,505 shares. Snow Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.40M shares. 30,347 are held by Lpl Limited Com. Wilen Invest Management stated it has 0.22% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 62,982 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 96 shares. 300 were accumulated by Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 7,626 shares to 19,433 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 49,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,820 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $98.06M for 4.36 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oi Stock Popped 16% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Argentine Stocks Continued to Rebound on Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S also bought $60,766 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 77,494 shares. 25,300 were reported by Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Cookson Peirce & Inc invested in 147,211 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 336,429 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Scotia Cap Inc invested in 60,830 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership holds 7,105 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Carroll owns 1,308 shares. 838 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 256,949 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 575,028 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc invested in 851 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Partner Inv LP holds 1.14% or 6,243 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Montag & Caldwell Limited Co stated it has 2.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.