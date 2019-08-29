Westover Capital Advisors Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Lifted by $488,187; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding by $4.02 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 154,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 588,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, up from 433,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 468,581 shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 74.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.1. About 419,786 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,800 shares to 66,288 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,500 shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement Inc reported 0.1% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Rothschild & Asset Us Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 140,691 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 30,900 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 55,800 shares. 16 are owned by Parkside Bancshares And. Goldman Sachs Group owns 746,228 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,012 shares stake. Raymond James And Associate invested in 54,205 shares. Vanguard has 5.55M shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has 33,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diligent Ltd Company invested in 225,744 shares or 3.41% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Parametric Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 104,249 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.01% or 23,805 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 14,266 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.