Westover Capital Advisors Holding in Five9 (FIVN) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Allstate Holds Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 67,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 439,668 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 117.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 15,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,949 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 13,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 2.55 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,959 shares to 76,589 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 16,130 shares. Burney Com has invested 0.15% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 3.40M are held by D E Shaw And. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability invested in 2.10M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. Meritage Grp Inc Limited Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares. Btg Pactual Asset has 0.42% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Enterprise Services holds 262 shares. Logan Capital reported 109,945 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 3,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 242 shares. Hartford Fin holds 0.02% or 670 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Insur Company accumulated 0.2% or 16,765 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 31,412 shares to 22,686 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 44,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,711 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

