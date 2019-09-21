Westover Capital Advisors Holding in Five9 (FIVN) Decreased by $641,631 as Stock Declined; Allen Investment Management Position in Unilever Plc (UL) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 55,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, down from 67,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 11,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 57,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.07 million shares traded or 63.37% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,412 shares to 86,517 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.