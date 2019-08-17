Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) as Market Valuation Declined; As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose, Lvz Advisors Trimmed Holding

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $151.37. About 259,791 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 143,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.17% or 22,544 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,936 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 41,956 shares. 25,379 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Axiom Intl Lc De invested in 20,930 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 46,156 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 134,215 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 22,739 shares. 206,772 were reported by First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership. Citigroup has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Century Cos Inc invested in 0.01% or 39,211 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 357 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 2,681 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was bought by Boehm Neil.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 1.05 million shares. Freestone Capital invested in 167,174 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Essex Financial Services holds 9,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 24.25 million shares. Petrus Lta owns 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10,143 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 1.94 million are owned by Amer Mgmt Incorporated. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bernzott Advisors holds 3.24% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Bbt Capital Management Lc reported 24,076 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 149 shares.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares to 35,110 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).