Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; GP Strategies Has 1.42 Sentiment

GP Strategies Corp (GPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 34 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 24 sold and decreased their stakes in GP Strategies Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 14.38 million shares, up from 14.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding GP Strategies Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 25 New Position: 9.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 82.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 3,062 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 6,755 shares with $797,000 value, up from 3,693 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.16. About 11.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

GP Strategies Corporation provides customized training solutions focused on performance improvement initiatives worldwide. The company has market cap of $218.78 million. The firm operates through four business divisions: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. It has a 30.12 P/E ratio. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-learning, system hosting, and training business process outsourcing and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial, and other industries, as well as to government agencies; and vocational skills training and human capital management services.

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 12,191 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) has declined 13.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 100% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation for 3.64 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 2.30 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.43% invested in the company for 425,378 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 149,157 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.78% above currents $138.16 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ion Asset Ltd invested in 2.13 million shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 7,222 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Ltd holds 2.51% or 131,900 shares in its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Liability accumulated 5.3% or 235,000 shares. Aravt Glob Limited Liability Corp stated it has 217,000 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 0.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,864 shares. Sei Invs Communications stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 3.72% or 104,716 shares in its portfolio. 163,941 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Brandes Investment Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,175 shares. Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Inc Adv has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,955 shares. 56,919 were accumulated by Martin Com Tn. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).