Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $662,805 as Stock Price Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose While Third Point Has Decreased Holding by $152.60 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 17.33 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 3.17M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 1.75% or 229,520 shares. Panagora Asset holds 733,904 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 0.1% stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,576 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0.02% or 504 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division owns 7,688 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Ls Investment Advisors Lc reported 19,120 shares. Gradient Invests Lc owns 3,244 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 184,515 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.05% or 179,254 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,500 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.35M shares. Schroder Management Grp Inc has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Advisors LP accumulated 1.68M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 717,904 shares. Security invested in 0.08% or 6,548 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc owns 517,897 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 95,800 shares. Leuthold Ltd Company reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.82M shares. 54,477 are held by Park Corporation Oh. Trustmark Natl Bank Department owns 14,359 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gladius Capital Management LP holds 91,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 41,943 are owned by Guardian Capital Lp. Argent owns 216,774 shares.