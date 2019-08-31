Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 27,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 874,769 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, down from 902,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.70M shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Higher Commodity Prices Lift Return on Capital to Roughly 14%; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS- UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 172,550 shares to 172,630 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 479,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,695 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has invested 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 4.68 million were reported by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.80M shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 40,794 shares. Amer Investment Advsr Limited accumulated 63,374 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.21 million shares. Northrock Partners Ltd owns 6,324 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 89,612 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Lc. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 17,048 shares. Macquarie accumulated 1.85M shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 6.04% or 1.94 million shares. First Financial In stated it has 25,820 shares. Hillsdale Inv has 1,970 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.