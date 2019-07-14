Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $530,550 as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Air Lease (AL) Holding

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 196,903 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.03 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.83 million for 59.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $36.28 million activity. Hsing Michael sold $9.52M worth of stock or 72,851 shares. $3.01M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 11. Tseng Saria had sold 21,694 shares worth $2.83M on Monday, February 11. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4.

