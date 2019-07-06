Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Position by $530,550; Market Value Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 196,981 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 19,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 20,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 328,329 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion to Combine With Four Operating Companies From Fortive’s Automation and Specialty Platform; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,703 shares to 11,738 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 382,349 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership reported 3,770 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 130,179 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 13,297 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 2,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 18,220 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 440,317 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 3,842 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 50,542 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 210,534 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Whittier Trust holds 50,790 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 15,577 shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41M for 57.13 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. $2.83M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Tseng Saria. The insider Hsing Michael sold $9.52M. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.81M was made by Moyer James C on Monday, January 14. Sciammas Maurice also sold $3.01M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. Shares for $469,501 were sold by Xiao Deming.

