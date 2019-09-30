Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $807,730; Valuation Declined; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose, Connors Investor Services Trimmed Its Stake by $362,796

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 35,118 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 49,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 7.10M shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 58,166 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14 million, down from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $275.48. About 2.74M shares traded or 11.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.83 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,959 shares to 76,589 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 13,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,690 shares to 213,640 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx (NYSE:CSX) by 4,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

