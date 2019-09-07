Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Exelixis (EXEL); Intersect Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by $324,900 as Market Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 118.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.50 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – EXELIXIS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $50 MLN FOR APPROVAL OF FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED RCC; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 431,961 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “BREXIT WAS ABSOLUTELY NOT A FACTOR” IN DECISION TO SCRAP LONDON CORPORATE HQ; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 100,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 795,828 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 58,248 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 27,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 2,413 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 0.03% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 29,579 shares. Orbimed Advsr Limited Com stated it has 2.80M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Regentatlantic Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Hightower Llc reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 152,000 shares. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 3.00M shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). The Massachusetts-based Cutler Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).