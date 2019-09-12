Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $1.03 Million; Altria Group (MO) Holding Has Raised by Laffer Investments

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 70,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 49,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 2.35 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 964 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,064 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.23 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 4.81M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alley stated it has 111,721 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc has 12,841 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 733,000 shares. Winfield Associate reported 5,961 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,951 shares. Jacobs Ca invested in 0.05% or 6,210 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1,800 shares. Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 226,275 shares. 8.68M were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt. Troy Asset Management Limited reported 213,576 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 8,016 are owned by Colonial Tru Advsr. Ruggie Cap Gp holds 731 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Serv owns 43,961 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 93 shares to 11,408 shares, valued at $285.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,674 shares, and cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vaping And Gig Business Models Under Attack – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Altria Stock Is Smoking Hot Today — and Philip Morris Isn’t – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,844 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).