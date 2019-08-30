Westover Capital Advisors Has Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Position; Fmr Has Decreased By $7.05 Million Its Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holding

Fmr Llc decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fmr Llc sold 172,062 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Fmr Llc holds 1.43M shares with $59.11M value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor now has $3.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 146,750 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 16/03/2018 – FERC TAX RULE EST TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 362.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 38,420 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 49,031 shares with $2.28M value, up from 10,611 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.05M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 9.23% above currents $47.76 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Fmr Llc increased Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 309,101 shares to 1.37 million valued at $95.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 8,734 shares and now owns 21,957 shares. Chubb Limited was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 20.91% above currents $37.63 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

