Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $335,461; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Banbury Partners Has Boosted Holding by $1.20 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company's stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.32M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company's stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $332.43. About 172,133 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) was sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Wehmann James M sold $1.15 million. Scadina Mark R had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M. Wells Stuart also sold $1.91M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

