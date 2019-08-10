Westover Capital Advisors Has Increased Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $335,461; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 107,996 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 99,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 32,125 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares to 1,974 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,911 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.