Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $478,080

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, down from 40,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 24/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Manufacturer of engine that blew up last week on a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing before the; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 510,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.86 million, up from 504,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 22,061 shares to 93,012 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 16,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,158 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 21,105 shares to 70,136 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

