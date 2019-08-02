Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) as Stock Declined; As Mobileiron (MOBL) Stock Rose, Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Decreased Its Position

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 1.03 million shares traded or 12.08% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $149.75. About 544,593 shares traded or 67.50% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.01% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 1.74 million shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 287,131 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 4,813 shares. Secor Capital Advisors LP reported 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 33,131 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc holds 486,600 shares. 30,100 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,813 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 789,840 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co owns 21,037 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Archon Capital Lc holds 0.66% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 444,665 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 765,043 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $36.17 million activity. $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Hsing Michael on Monday, February 11. $469,501 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Xiao Deming. Tseng Saria sold $469,501 worth of stock. Blegen Theodore also sold $1.65M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,602 shares to 19,414 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 4,937 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 704,420 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 62 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,990 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co holds 0.31% or 27,053 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 377 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 70,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11,809 shares. Torray Limited stated it has 6,703 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Proshare Advsrs Limited stated it has 6,829 shares. Asset Management invested in 2,277 shares.