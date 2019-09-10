Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stake by $530,550 as Market Value Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Holder Hs Management Partners Cut Its Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $153.82. About 278,340 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 3.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.73 million, down from 6.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 9.03M shares traded or 14.53% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $30.89M for 51.97 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $426.92M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

