Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) by $530,550 as Share Price Declined; As Timken Co (TKR) Stock Value Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Position by $660,910

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $146.84. About 141,586 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 15,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 65,460 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 80,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 373,415 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – On Steel Tariffs, It’s Timken vs. Timken; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5,873 shares to 26,658 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.