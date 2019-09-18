Westover Capital Advisors Has Cut Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $308,340; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Its Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Stake by $513,832; Valuation Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 27.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 23,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 109,373 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 86,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 2.87M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 08/03/2018 – McCann Health Promotes Briana Ferrigno to President McCann Global Health; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $156.7. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,251 shares to 12,989 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 29,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.62% or 10,368 shares. 89,751 were accumulated by Tt. Bb&T holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,579 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,672 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research Incorporated holds 67,673 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Grp has invested 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,849 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,201 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,530 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel New York reported 19,454 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,296 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 676 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 54,432 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,848 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,460 shares to 86,609 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 1,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,438 shares, and cut its stake in V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IPG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 368.13 million shares or 1.96% less from 375.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 23,118 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 382 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 118,862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 43.04M shares. Cwm Lc owns 1,754 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 668,605 are owned by Principal Group Incorporated. Finemark Savings Bank owns 0.06% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 44,184 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 189,724 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Alphamark Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,686 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 554,785 shares. 10,268 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Mngmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.9% or 5.89M shares. Profund accumulated 17,241 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was bought by THOMAS DAVID M.