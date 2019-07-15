Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $473,842; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stock Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 246.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 71,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,075 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 28,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 416,481 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 177.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.08. About 1.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 79,394 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 7,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 143,577 were accumulated by Agf Inc. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability invested in 77,348 shares. Todd Asset Ltd holds 0.8% or 483,574 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham Inv LP holds 99,773 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,034 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 53,249 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc reported 39,870 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh owns 0.96% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 15,791 shares. Phillips Fin Management Limited Company invested in 16,910 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.21% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 47,748 shares. 339,289 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 19,919 shares to 39,451 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,956 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Sterling, LNC, Hooters, Branford, Bregal, Huron, Transom, Hooters, Arsenal – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These local companies made the Fortune 500 â€“ including one (controversial) new one – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Athene reports reinsurance deal with Lincoln Financial, $250M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National Corp (LNC) CEO Dennis Glass on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com: The Tableau Acquisition Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Splunk Rose 10.3% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 31 selling transactions for $28.94 million activity. $2.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.00 million. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of stock. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $16,944 on Thursday, January 17. 9,067 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $1.36M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 7.44M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.07% or 17,169 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Bankshares Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,075 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,052 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 1.86% or 398,014 shares. Miracle Mile invested in 0.59% or 46,309 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested in 4,871 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Gp invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). B Riley Wealth has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Ltd holds 0.19% or 15,571 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp, New York-based fund reported 32,672 shares. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 4.71% of its portfolio.