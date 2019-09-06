Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $373,498 Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake; Eversource Energy (ES) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 26.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 8,686 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 40,888 shares with $1.79M value, up from 32,202 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $124.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 3.81 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 15/03/2018 – EIB BOARD APPROVES 932 MILLION EUROS IN FINANCING FOR TRANS-ANATOLIAN PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 10/05/2018 – BP TURKEY LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BIOJET, RENEWABLES; 21/05/2018 – BP shareholders approve CEO’s pay; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 15/03/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL – INTEREST WILL BE PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY. OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 22, 2018; 23/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 22/05/2018 – Sputnik: British Petroleum to Buy US LNG for 20 Years Amid Struggle for EU Market; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petroleo Brasileiro Form Strategic Alliance

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $8800 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is -0.54% below currents $82.24 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.00 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 30.38 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 382,959 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 36.75% above currents $37.44 stock price. BP plc had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James.